Stone Age herders transported heavy rock tools to grind animal bones, plants and pigment
By Maria Guagnin, Postdoctoral Researcher, Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology
Giulio Lucarini, Researcher, Institute of Heritage Science, National Research Council (CNR)
Michael Petraglia, Director, Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution, Griffith University
A close look at 7,000-year-old grinding stones left in ancient firepits shows wandering herders in northern Saudi Arabia carried heavy tools for working on bones, plants and rocks.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 4, 2023