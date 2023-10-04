Patrick White was the first Australian writer to win the Nobel Prize in Literature – 50 years later, is he still being read?
By Reuben Mackey, Sessional teacher and PhD Candidate, Literary Studies, Monash University
Did you know that 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Patrick White winning the Nobel Prize in Literature, the first Australian writer to be so honoured?
Until last week, neither did I. Nor did many of my fellow academics. As a lover of White’s writing, I was shocked by my own lack of awareness, which was quickly overshadowed by the realisation that seemingly everyone had overlooked it. Surely someone must have commented?
As far as I have been able to find, there has been one article back in autumn by Barnaby Smith in the NSW State Library’s magazine
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 4, 2023