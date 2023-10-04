Tolerance.ca
Gravitational distortion of time helps tell modified gravity apart from a dark force

By Levon Pogosian, Professor of Physics, Simon Fraser University
Camille Bonvin, Associate professor, Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics, Université de Genève
The gravitational field can affect space and time: the stronger gravity is, the slower time moves. This prediction of General Relativity can be used to reveal hidden forces acting on dark matter.The Conversation


