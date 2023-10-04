Tolerance.ca
Rishi Sunak is introducing the polarised climate politics of the US, Canada and Australia to the UK

By Jared J. Finnegan, Lecturer in Public Policy, UCL
In two recent speeches, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak highlighted the costs of everything from heat pumps to electric vehicles as justification for weakening the country’s climate policy. There is a strategy behind this, but it’s one that risks ending a fragile cross-party consensus on net zero and turning the climate into a highly polarised issue.

Read complete article

© The Conversation -
