Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How oil and gas company tax reliefs could lose the UK billions

By Karl Matikonis, Assistant Professor, University College Dublin
The recently-approved Rosebank oil field in the North Sea has been touted as a way to boost the UK economy and its energy security. But even with its windfall tax on energy company profits, the project is a good example of how the UK could miss out on billions in taxes over the life of an oilfield.

Energy companies Equinor and Ithaca expect to invest £8.1…The Conversation


