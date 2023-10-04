Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yes, the original Barbie is a stereotype — but children also create their own 'Barbie worlds'

By Ozlem Cankaya, Assistant Professor, Early Childhood Curriculum Studies, MacEwan University
With the blockbuster success of the Barbie movie and the related expansion of Barbie branding and merchandising, educators and parents may find themselves wondering about Barbie’s original purpose: as a child’s toy.

Barbie has become an icon since her introduction in 1959. On the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
