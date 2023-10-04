Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Report documents mounting deaths, rights violations

Civilians continue to pay a horrendous price in the war in Ukraine, with nearly 10,000 dead and tens of thousands injured since conflict began in February 2022, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in the country said in a report published on Wednesday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
