Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Green Revolution is a warning, not a blueprint for feeding a hungry planet

By Glenn Davis Stone, Research Professor of Environmental Science, Sweet Briar College
Did the Green Revolution, which brought high-tech agriculture to developing nations in the 1960s, prevent famine? Recent research takes a much more skeptical view.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
