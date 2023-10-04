Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Teachers can nurture students who care about the world: four approaches that would help them

By Zayd Waghid, Associate professor, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Teachers wear many hats. They are expected to be subject matter experts, leaders, administrators, managers, lifelong learners – and not just in the classroom, but in their wider communities.

It is crucial to cultivate teachers who are socially aware and critical, especially in today’s unequal society. This helps them to successfully prepare their learners to confront, for instance, excessive consumption, waste, and a society that prioritises material items over the preservation of natural resources.

But how can this cultivation occur? As an academic working…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With the world at a crossroads, social movements in the Americas can offer answers
~ Niger: Amnesty International calls for the immediate release of journalist Samira Sabou
~ PAKISTAN: GOVERNMENT MUST NOT DEPORT AFGHAN REFUGEES
~ Ukraine: Report documents mounting deaths, rights violations
~ Portraits of exile: Iranian journalist Maryam Mirza
~ A queer artist’s quest for sexual liberation in Thailand
~ Democrat failure to save US speaker hands power to Republican right
~ Why are some Chinese women still looking to the West for love?
~ The worldwide consultations for the global synod reflect Pope Francis' efforts toward building a more inclusive Catholic Church
~ Despite one of the US military's greatest fiascoes, American troops are still in Somalia fighting an endless war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter