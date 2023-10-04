Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most people who think they are allergic to penicillin aren't

By Colin Michie, Deputy Lead, School of Medicine, University of Central Lancashire
About 6% of people in the UK are wrongly labelled on their medical records as being allergic to penicillin, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society has warned.

This figure is concerning because being labelled as allergic to this class of highly effective antibiotics is associated with an extra six deaths…The Conversation


© The Conversation
