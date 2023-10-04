Bradfield's pipedream: irrigating Australia's deserts won't increase rainfall, new modelling shows
By Kaighin McColl, Assistant Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences and Environmental Science and Engineering, Harvard University
Dongryeol Ryu, Professor, The University of Melbourne
New research shows turning northern rivers inland to irrigate Australia’s dry interior would not increase rainfall. This is another argument against the Bradfield scheme.
- Tuesday, October 3rd 2023