Human Rights Observatory

Climate change challenges marine conservation efforts in Atlantic Canada

By Andrea Bryndum-Buchholz, Postdoctoral Researcher in Marine Ecology and Climate-Impact Sciences, Memorial University of Newfoundland
As oceans warm, Canada’s marine protections system looks woefully inadequate. New monitoring systems and flexible governance can help Canada protect the areas most likely to have the greatest impact.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
