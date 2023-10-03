From glowing cats to wombats, fluorescent mammals are much more common than you'd think
By Kenny Travouillon, Curator of Mammals, Western Australian Museum
Christine Elizabeth Cooper, Senior Lecturer, Curtin University
Jemmy Bouzin, PhD candidate, Curtin University
Linette Umbrello, Postdoctoral research associate, Queensland University of Technology
Simon Lewis, Professor of Forensic and Analytical Chemistry, Curtin University
After combing through museum collections, our team of researchers found a whopping 125 fluorescent mammal species – from polar bears and dolphins, to leopards, zebras and wombats.
