'Emotionally, he's destroyed me': why intimate partner sexual violence needs to be taken as seriously as stranger rape
By Gemma Hamilton, Senior Lecturer, RMIT University
Alexandra Ridgway, Postdoctoral Fellow, RMIT University
Anastasia Powell, Professor, Family & Sexual Violence, RMIT University
Georgina Heydon, Professor in Criminology and Justice Studies, RMIT University
Too often, sexual violence from an intimate partner is not taken seriously. New research shows the impact this can have on victim survivors, and how it can be redressed.
- Tuesday, October 3rd 2023