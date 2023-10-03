Tolerance.ca
Sycamore Gap: what the long life of a single tree can tell us about centuries of change

By Bronwen Whitney, Professor in Physical Geography, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Matthew Pound, Associate Professor in Physical Geography, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Only a few individual trees could be rightly labelled as world famous, but the tree at Sycamore Gap along Hadrian’s Wall in northern England was one of them. No wonder its recent felling provoked public outcry and collective mourning.

The tree’s dramatic and photogenic setting made it a culturally significant landmark, often used as a symbol of the surrounding Northumberland region. However, this single tree also symbolised our relationship with the landscape in this part of the world, both past and future.
The Conversation


© The Conversation -
