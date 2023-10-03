Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ten years since the Lampedusa shipwreck, what lessons have been learned?

By Amnesty International
Cramped on a fishing trawler, about 500 women, men and children found themselves stranded at sea just metres from dry land and safety. They had mostly fled from Eritrea before embarking on a dangerous crossing from to escape Libya. Under a moonless sky, one man lit a makeshift torch to attract attention, accidentally setting some […] The post Ten years since the Lampedusa shipwreck, what lessons have been learned? appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
