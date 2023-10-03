Tolerance.ca
What the new Assassin's Creed game tells us about ninth-century Baghdad – from the art historian who worked on the game

By Glaire Anderson, Senior Lecturer in Islamic Art , The University of Edinburgh
The new game takes liberties with what medieval Baghdad looked like but reveals more about Islamic art and architecture as a result.The Conversation


© The Conversation
