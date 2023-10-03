Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Investigate assault on Freedom March protesters

By Amnesty International
The Lebanese authorities must urgently investigate the violent premeditated assault during a freedom march on 30 September organized by more than 24 civil society organizations to protest the recent crackdown on personal and political freedoms in Lebanon, Amnesty International said today. The investigation must also include security forces’ abject failure to protect protesters from the […] The post Lebanon: Investigate assault on Freedom March protesters    appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
