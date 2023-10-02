Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ESG bonuses are on the rise: Are they improving sustainability or just increasing executive wealth?

By Leanne Keddie, Assistant Professor, Sprott School of Business, Carleton University
Michel Magnan, Professeur et Titulaire de la Chaire de Gouvernance S.A. Jarislowsky, Concordia University
While incentives can enhance the environmental, social and corporate governance performance of businesses, there is a risk of executives manipulating these performance metrics to obtain bonuses.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Montréal's 'mixed' police squads don't help the city's unhoused people — they cause more harm
~ World News in Brief: ‘Competing’ efforts to rebuild Derna, Myanmar mines threat, schools shut in Burkina Faso
~ Riskier times on campuses mean we need a tool for prevention and intervention of sexual assaults
~ Promises to get tough on youth crime might win votes – but the evidence shows it hasn’t worked for NZ
~ Saskatchewan’s revised policy for consulting Indigenous nations is not nearly good enough
~ The rise and 'whimper-not-a-bang' fall of Australia's trailblazing rock press
~ What has the Nobel Prize in Physics ever done for me?
~ Australia is leaving thousands of international graduates in visa limbo, and it’s about to get worse
~ Fire authorities are better prepared for this summer. The question now is – are you?
~ 50 years of hip-hop: Its social and political power resonates far beyond its New York birthplace
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter