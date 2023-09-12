Stand back and avoid saying 'be careful!': how to help your child take risks at the park
By Tonia Gray, Professor, Centre for Educational Research, Western Sydney University
Jaydene Barnes, Associate Lecturer , Western Sydney University
Marion Sturges, Academic Professional Advisor and Lecturer in Education, Western Sydney University
Our research shows outdoor parks offer the ideal place for children to engage in risky play. This may challenge parents who understandably wish to keep their kids ‘safe’ all the time.
- Tuesday, September 12, 2023