Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stand back and avoid saying 'be careful!': how to help your child take risks at the park

By Tonia Gray, Professor, Centre for Educational Research, Western Sydney University
Jaydene Barnes, Associate Lecturer , Western Sydney University
Marion Sturges, Academic Professional Advisor and Lecturer in Education, Western Sydney University
Our research shows outdoor parks offer the ideal place for children to engage in risky play. This may challenge parents who understandably wish to keep their kids ‘safe’ all the time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Amid the Hollywood strikes, Tom Cruise's latest 'Mission: Impossible' reveals what's at stake with AI in movies
~ Republicans call for impeachment inquiry into Biden -- a process the founders intended to deter abuse of power as well as remove from office
~ China is criminalising clothing 'hurtful to the spirit and sentiments of the nation' – could this mean a kimono ban?
~ What can you do to speed up your metabolism?
~ Can self-help books help with depression? I spoke to readers to find out
~ How term limits for Australian political leaders could build a stronger democracy
~ Canada’s digital nomad program could attract tech talent — but would they settle down?
~ How zinc-ion batteries may solve our renewable energy storage problem
~ DRC: Drop Charges and Immediately Release Detained Journalist
~ Setting the Record Straight on Chechnya’s Anti-Gay Purge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter