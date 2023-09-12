Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

After the election, Christopher Luxon’s real test could come from his right – not the left

By Richard Shaw, Professor of Politics, Massey University
The landscape on the right of New Zealand politics is changing. If Christopher Luxon leads National to victory, his first test will be dealing with several potentially difficult coalition partners.The Conversation


