Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The dire state of British prisons – and what they could learn from Europe to get better

By Francis Pakes, Professor of Criminology, University of Portsmouth
Prisoners and prison officers have long been familiar with the dire state of the UK’s prisons. The escape of Daniel Khalife from HMP Wandsworth in London now has many people wondering what life is like behind bars.

The day before – and certainly overshadowed by – Khalife’s escape, a German court refused to extradite an Albanian man to the UK because of concern about the UK’s prison…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wilko: what insolvency really means for the budget retailer and why its competitors are surviving (for now)
~ African football fans won't be able to watch the big matches on TV – what went wrong and how to fix it
~ President Hassan is the face of Tanzania's reform agenda. But she needs to carry the country with her
~ African Literature in the Digital Age: new book traces the role of the internet, queers and class
~ Jihadist groups threaten the conservation of a key west African world heritage site - new study
~ 1973: a golden year for film that rewrote the rules of cinema
~ The psychology of spot fixing – why athletes might gamble their careers
~ Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems further away than ever
~ Past Lives: inyeon is a Korean philosophy of how relationships form over many lifetimes
~ How to design menopause leave policies that really support women in the workplace
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter