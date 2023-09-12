NZ’s vital kelp forests are in peril from ocean warming – threatening the important species that rely on them
By Christopher Cornwall, Lecturer, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Wendy Nelson, Senior Research Fellow, Auckland War Memorial Museum
New Zealand’s kelp forests provide food and shelter for many marine species of commercial and cultural value. But they are at risk from warming oceans, run-off from land and marine invaders.
- Monday, September 11, 2023