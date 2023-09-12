Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ’s vital kelp forests are in peril from ocean warming – threatening the important species that rely on them

By Christopher Cornwall, Lecturer, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Wendy Nelson, Senior Research Fellow, Auckland War Memorial Museum
New Zealand’s kelp forests provide food and shelter for many marine species of commercial and cultural value. But they are at risk from warming oceans, run-off from land and marine invaders.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Death of young man raises debate on police violence in Mozambique
~ It's warming up and mozzies are coming. Here's how to mosquito-proof your backyard
~ Apple wants to know if you’re happy or sad as part of its latest software update. Who will this benefit?
~ Yes, Labor's misinformation bill could jeopardise free speech online
~ What does history tell us about the Coalition's proposal for a second referendum?
~ From Deewana to the success of Pathaan: the global impact of Bollywood's enduring king, Shah Rukh Khan
~ Five ways to become a better ally to 2SLGBTQ+ communities
~ The talk shows we love: Dignity-crushing machines?
~ With a pharmacare bill on the horizon, Big Pharma’s attack on single-payer drug coverage for Canadians needs a fact check
~ Democratic Republic of the Congo: Industrial mining of cobalt and copper for rechargeable batteries is leading to grievous human rights abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter