Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Apple wants to know if you’re happy or sad as part of its latest software update. Who will this benefit?

By Peter Koval, Associate Professor of Psychology, The University of Melbourne
Benjamin Tag, Monash University
Greg Wadley, Senior Lecturer, Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
Xanthe Lowe-Brown, PhD Student, The University of Melbourne
The iPhone already has an accelerometer, gyroscope, light meter, microphone, camera and GPS. Why does Apple now want you to tell it how you’re feeling?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Death of young man raises debate on police violence in Mozambique
~ NZ’s vital kelp forests are in peril from ocean warming – threatening the important species that rely on them
~ It's warming up and mozzies are coming. Here's how to mosquito-proof your backyard
~ Yes, Labor's misinformation bill could jeopardise free speech online
~ What does history tell us about the Coalition's proposal for a second referendum?
~ From Deewana to the success of Pathaan: the global impact of Bollywood's enduring king, Shah Rukh Khan
~ Five ways to become a better ally to 2SLGBTQ+ communities
~ The talk shows we love: Dignity-crushing machines?
~ With a pharmacare bill on the horizon, Big Pharma’s attack on single-payer drug coverage for Canadians needs a fact check
~ Democratic Republic of the Congo: Industrial mining of cobalt and copper for rechargeable batteries is leading to grievous human rights abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter