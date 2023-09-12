Apple wants to know if you’re happy or sad as part of its latest software update. Who will this benefit?
By Peter Koval, Associate Professor of Psychology, The University of Melbourne
Benjamin Tag, Monash University
Greg Wadley, Senior Lecturer, Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
Xanthe Lowe-Brown, PhD Student, The University of Melbourne
The iPhone already has an accelerometer, gyroscope, light meter, microphone, camera and GPS. Why does Apple now want you to tell it how you’re feeling?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 11, 2023