Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese Activist Paying Terrible Price for Public Health Advocacy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zhang Zhan, an activist who criticized the Chinese government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and is being held in a Shanghai prison.  © Private/Twitter Zhang Zhan should not have spent her 40th birthday – or indeed any day – in prison. Zhang, a Shanghai-based activist and former lawyer, went to Wuhan, where Covid-19 was first identified, in February 2020 to document the coronavirus outbreak. For several months she posted short videos on YouTube reflecting the extent of the lockdown, starting with one called “My Claim to the Right of Free Speech.” Authorities detained…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
