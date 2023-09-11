Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'It's not fair!' Kids grumble and complain for a reason, here's how to handle it

By Marg Rogers, Senior Lecturer, Early Childhood Education, University of New England
Cassy Dittman, Senior Lecturer/Head of Course (Undergraduate Psychology), CQUniversity Australia
Govind Krishnamoorthy, Senior Lecturer, University of Southern Queensland
Parents have no doubt heard all the classic grumbles from children and teenagers. From “It’s not fair!” to “Not spinach again!” and our personal favourite, “Why do I have to do all the work?”

All children are prone to being disgruntled and complaining in certain situations. But frequent grumbling can stretch adults’ patience and make them see their kids as ungrateful and unappreciative.

If children are grumbling, they are likely doing it for a good reason. So it is important not to just dismiss it outright. It is also important for kids learn to express themselves…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why is Doug Ford doubling down amid Ontario's Greenbelt scandal?
~ The 'no' campaign is dominating the messaging on the Voice referendum on TikTok – here's why
~ Under 'open skies', the market, not the minister, would decide how often airlines could fly into Australia
~ Is standing at your desk actually better than sitting? Here's what the evidence says
~ How we brought mistletoes back to the trees of Melbourne – while warding off hungry possums
~ In Doppelganger, Naomi Klein says the world is broken: conspiracy theorists 'get the facts wrong but often get the feelings right'
~ Why ChatGPT isn’t conscious – but future AI systems might be
~ The Labour-National consensus on family support means the election won’t change much for NZ’s poorest households
~ Student housing crisis: Municipal bylaws have created roadblocks for decades
~ War crimes intensifying: Myanmar human rights investigators
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter