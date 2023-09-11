Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why ChatGPT isn’t conscious – but future AI systems might be

By Colin Klein, Professor, School of Philosophy, Australian National University
The science of human consciousness offers new ways of gauging machine minds – and suggests there’s no obvious reason computers can’t develop awareness.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
