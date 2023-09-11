Tolerance.ca
How we uncovered the shared personality profile of violent extremists

By Joanna Lindström, PhD Researcher in Psychology, Stockholm University
Violent extremism – be it political or religious – is a persistent global problem, which has escalated considerably in the US in the last decade. Why do some people resort to violence for their cause?

Research on the causes of violent extremism has often focused on social or political explanations. It has particularly investigated Islamist extremism and marginalised individuals…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
