The scent of the ancient Egyptian afterlife has been recreated – here's what it smelled like

By Claire Isabella Gilmour, PhD Candidate, Anthropology and Archaeology, University of Bristol
There is often a distinct fragrance of pine or cedar, with some spiciness from cloves, cumin, myrrh, and warm notes from plants, flowers and trees.The Conversation


