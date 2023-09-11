Tolerance.ca
Tajikistan: Free Political Activist and Drop Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nizomiddin Nasriddinov. © 2023 Private (Berlin, September 11, 2023) – The Tajik authorities should drop trumped up charges against Nizomiddin Nasriddinov and immediately release him, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, Human Rights Watch, Freedom for Eurasia, and Freedom Now said today. Nasriddinov, a political activist, was recently extradited from Belarus at the request of the Tajik government. Nasriddinov is a vocal advocate for democratic reforms in Tajikistan and has cooperated with Group 24, an opposition political group that has called for reform and shared critiques…


