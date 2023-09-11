Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco's earthquake wasn't unexpected – building codes must plan for them

By José A. Peláez Montilla, Professor of Geophysics, Universidad de Jaén
More than 2,000 people died when a powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Morocco on 8 September. The epicentre was in the High Atlas Mountains, 71km (44 miles) south-west of Marrakesh. Moina Spooner, from The Conversation Africa, asked José A. Peláez, a professor in geophysics who has carried out researchThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tajikistan: Free Political Activist and Drop Charges
~ Concrete crisis: officials thought asbestos in schools was safe too – the same mistakes have been made over Raac
~ Government provides another $1 billion to finally win Greens' support for long-delayed housing bill
~ 50 years ago, Chile’s 11 September coup scarred my family forever
~ Australia: Rights at Core of Voice Referendum
~ Sydney Theatre Company's new The Importance of Being Earnest: fresh, funny and completely joyous
~ Philologists, pedants and obsessives: how crowd-sourcing created the Oxford English Dictionary
~ Google Chrome just rolled out a new way to track you and serve ads. Here's what you need to know
~ The persistence of nature, the movement of water, the rigidity of walls: photographer Zoe Leonard documents the US–Mexico border
~ The body mass index can't tell us if we're healthy. Here's what we should use instead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS