Fire regimes around Australia shifted abruptly 20 years ago – and falling humidity is why

By Roger Jones, Professorial Research Fellow, Victoria University
This century, Australia has suffered more frequent and more severe bushfires. The Black Summer fires of 2019–20 were the worst on record for the area burned and property loss.

How much climate change has contributed to these increases is a hot topic. Bushfire risk is dialled up by four switches: fuel amount and condition, fire weather and ignition sources. Untangling these various influences is difficult,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
