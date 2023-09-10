Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

AU peacekeepers are leaving Somalia: what needs to happen to keep the peace

By Paul D. Williams, Professor of International Affairs, George Washington University
The phased withdrawal of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (Atmis) began earlier this year and is scheduled to end in December 2024.

The withdrawal of African Union (AU) peacekeepers poses risks for Somalia. For one, it may reduce the pressure on al-Shabaab at a crucial time during the Somali government’s latest offensive.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
