Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Few worse places to be a child warns UNICEF as twins found boobytrapped

Violence against children in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has descended to a new low, amid reports that months old twins were found abandoned with explosives strapped to them.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philadelphia police rarely release body camera videos − here's why it happened in the fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry
~ Why are those lost to COVID not formally memorialised? How politics shapes what we remember
~ The UK has joined the EU's Horizon science funding scheme – but if we want the UK to lead, the hard work has just begun
~ G20 summit's plan to scare off monkeys by mimicking their 'natural enemies' may work – but not for the reasons it's supposed to
~ Bharat: why the recent push to change India's name has a hidden agenda
~ Zimbabwe elections 2023: a textbook case of how the ruling party has clung to power for 43 years
~ Big businesses say they are helping to restore ecosystems – but there's little evidence
~ How unions could help reality TV cast and crew win better pay and working conditions
~ Past Lives: a luxurious and lingering portrayal of lost love and identity in the Korean diaspora
~ Greece's record rainfall and flash floods are part of a trend – across the Mediterranean, the weather is becoming more dangerous
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter