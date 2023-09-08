Tolerance.ca
Big businesses say they are helping to restore ecosystems – but there's little evidence

By Tim Lamont, Research Fellow, Lancaster University
Many large corporations are enjoying a boost to their green credentials by saying they have launched projects to help restore ecosystems. But according to a new study, which was carried out by myself and several colleagues, they are failing to back these claims up with evidence.

The world’s largest businesses are powerful entities. They possess the resources, wealth, logistics expertise and influence to play a pivotal role in the mission to restore the world’s ecosystems.

