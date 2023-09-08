COVID mutates rapidly in white-tailed deer, but here's why we don't need to worry – for now
By Colin Michie, Deputy Lead, School of Medicine, University of Central Lancashire
Iain Richards, Senior Lecturer, Animal Life, University of Central Lancashire
At some point during the pandemic, Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, spread from humans to white-tailed deer in the US.
In 2021, scientists revealed that 40% of white-tailed deer sampled in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois and New York state had COVID antibodies.
Surveillance of these deer continues, and a new study by researchers at Ohio State University found that the virus is still spreading among the animals…
