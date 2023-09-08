Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many people hate wasps, but they're smarter than you might think – and ecologically important

By Scarlett Howard, Lecturer, School of Biological Sciences, Monash University
Adrian Dyer, Associate Professor, Monash University
Everybody loves bees, but their cousins the wasps often provoke a far less friendly reaction. The much-maligned insects often inspire fear, disgust or even the “kill it with fire” response.

The stereotypical wasp is the angular, angry-looking vespid with black and yellow stripes known as the European wasp (Vespula vulgaris). It has a reputation for aggression, stinging multiple times and contributing…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
