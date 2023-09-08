Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How photography can reveal, overlook and manipulate truth: the fearless work of Australian Iranian artist Hoda Afshar

By Tom Williams, Lecturer - Visual Arts, University of Wollongong
Hoda Afshar is one of Australia’s most significant photo media artists. A Curve is a Broken Line at the Art Gallery of New South Wales is her first major survey exhibition.The Conversation


