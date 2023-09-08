Tolerance.ca
Former Foreign Minister Marise Payne to leave parliament after 26 years

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Former Foreign Minister Marise Payne, a prominent moderate in the New South Wales Liberal party, is quitting parliament at the end of this month after 26 years in the Senate.

The longest-serving woman in the Senate’s history. Payne’s departure has been expected since the last election. She chose not to serve as a shadow minister after the Coalition’s 2022 election defeat, but became secretary of opposition leader Peter Dutton’s shadow cabinet.

She said in a statement Friday that she and Dutton had been colleagues and friends for more than 20 years while noting “politics…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
