Human Rights Observatory

US Imposes Sanctions on Abusive Commanders in Sudan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Smoke rises above buildings after an aerial bombardment during clashes between the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, Sudan, May 1, 2023. © 2023 Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters Today the United States government imposed two different types of sanctions on two leaders of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), an independent military force in Sudan responsible for human rights abuses and war crimes. The US Department of the Treasury sanctioned Abelrahim Hamdan Dagalo, a senior leader in the RSF and brother of RSF’s leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
