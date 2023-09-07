Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How students are developing solutions to the problem of campus sexual and gender-based violence

By Rebecca Hall, Assistant Professor, Global Development Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
Faculty and university staff are embedding training to prevent gender-based and sexual violence into curricular goals of both arts and STEM classes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
