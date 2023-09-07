Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI-narrated audiobooks are here – and they raise some serious ethical questions

By Bridget Vincent, Lecturer in English (currently seconded as Marie Skłodowska-Curie COFUND-II Research Fellow, Aarhus Institute for Advanced Studies), Australian National University
Meet Madison and Jackson, the AI narrators or “digital voices” soon to be reading some of the audiobooks on Apple Books. They sound nothing like Siri or Alexa or the voice telling you about the unexpected item in the bagging area of your supermarket checkout. They sound warm, natural, animated. They sound real.

With their advanced levels of realism, Apple’s new AI voices present the genuine possibility that the listener will be unaware of their artificiality. Even the phrase used in Apple’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
