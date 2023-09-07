Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russian Veto Puts Rights in Mali at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, right, welcomes Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting in Bamako, Mali, February 7, 2023. © 2023 Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP Russia dealt a severe blow to rights protections in war-torn Mali on August 30 when it vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have extended sanctions against eight people suspected of sabotaging a peace deal and the work of a panel of experts tracking abuses by armed groups and Malian security forces. In its last report on August 3, the panel…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
