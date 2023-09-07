Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to support someone who is experiencing domestic abuse

By Karen Schucan Bird, Associate Professor of Social and Political Science, UCL
It is likely that you know someone in a harmful or unhealthy relationship. Domestic abuse is common. For example, estimates suggest that one in three women globally will experience abuse in their lifetime. But many people do not know how to respond when a friend, relative or colleague tells them about domestic abuse.

My new research with colleagues at UCL and domestic abuse charities examines how…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
