Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Prominent Critic Prosecuted Over Peaceful Speech

By Human Rights Watch
Hesham Kassem in his office under construction in Cairo in 2010. © Hossam el-Hamalawy (Beirut) – Egyptian authorities have unlawfully detained a prominent critic and veteran news publisher and referred him for prosecution apparently based solely on his peaceful criticism, Human Rights Watch said today. Egyptian authorities detained Hisham Kassem on August 20, 2023, and prosecutors quickly referred him for an “urgent trial,” which began on September 2, on charges of libel and slander related to online posts critical of a former government minister. His prosecution is part of a new wave of free…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Death and mourning in Ghana: how gender shapes the rituals of the Akan people
~ Why mothers and babies will suffer more as Africa grows hotter
~ South Africa's great white sharks are changing locations – they need to be monitored for beach safety and conservation
~ Martha’s rule: second-opinion law can work – but only if organisational shortcomings are addressed
~ The Boy and the Heron: Hayao Miyazaki's latest (and last?) Studio Ghibli film is a skilled remix of his greatest hits
~ Chimpanzees are not pets, no matter what social media tells you
~ School concrete crisis: how Raac has been used well beyond its expiry date
~ When IVF fails it can be devastating – so why do clinics offer so little in the way of support?
~ The UK economy's COVID bounceback was stronger than we thought – but here's why people are still feeling financial pain
~ Polycystic ovary syndrome: losing weight can help but many sufferers are vulnerable to bad advice on social media
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter