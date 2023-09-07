Tolerance.ca
Religious leaders without religion: How humanist, atheist and spiritual-but-not-religious chaplains tend to patients' needs

By Amy Lawton, Research Manager, Chaplaincy Innovation Lab, Brandeis University
As more Americans step away from organized religion, so do more chaplains – but they are prepared to offer spiritual care regardless of a patient’s beliefs.The Conversation


