Human Rights Observatory

Knee pain: here’s why it happens and how you can fix it

By Philip Conaghan, Director, Institute of Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Medicine, University of Leeds
Anna Anderson, Research Fellow in Qualitative Research, University of Leeds
Hemant Govind Pandit, Professor and Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, University of Leeds
Knee pain is a common problem. Global estimates suggest more than one in five people over the age of 40 have a form of chronic knee pain. This is something that can have a big impact on people’s lives, affecting not only how active they are, but also their emotional wellbeing.

But just because knee pain is common doesn’t mean you have to live with it. No matter the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
