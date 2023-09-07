Life insurers can charge more or decline cover based on your genetic test results. New laws must change this
By Jane Tiller, Ethical, Legal & Social Adviser - Public Health Genomics, Monash University
Paul Lacaze, Head, Public Health Genomics Program, Monash University
Life insurance companies can legally use the results of genetic tests to decline coverage or increase premiums. MPs have called for legislation that bans this practice.
