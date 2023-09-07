Tolerance.ca
How we chanced upon what may be the world's largest white hydrogen deposit

By Jacques Pironon, Directeur de recherche au CNRS, Université de Lorraine
Philippe de Donato, Directeur de recherche au CNRS, Université de Lorraine
The belly of a desindustrialised region in France could contain one of the world’s largest reserves of a game-changing clean fuel.The Conversation


