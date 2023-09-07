Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alarming Increase in Attacks on Education Worldwide

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image On August 17, 2022, a playground sits empty in front of a destroyed school in Kharkiv, Ukraine. © UNICEF/UN0689537/Gilbertson - Highway Child This report was authored by a partner organization, the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack, and is distributed by Human Rights Watch. (New York) – More than 3,000 attacks on education were identified in 2022, a 17 percent increase over the previous year, the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA) reported in a data release today. The data were released ahead of the fourth United Nations International…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
